Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDCE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.67 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

