Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

