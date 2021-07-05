Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.63.

OVV stock opened at C$39.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.22. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -1.27%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

