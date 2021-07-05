Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.35.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,077,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

