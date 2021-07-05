Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

QUMU has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

