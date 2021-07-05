Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $426.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

