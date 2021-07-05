Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €69.04 ($81.22) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

