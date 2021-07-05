Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

