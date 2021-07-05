Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

