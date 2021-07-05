Nord/LB Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.60 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Südzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Südzucker stock opened at €13.70 ($16.12) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.