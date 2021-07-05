Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €700.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €676.45 ($795.83).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

EPA:MC opened at €663.40 ($780.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €647.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.