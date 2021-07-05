Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 5th

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 5th. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

