Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Expands By 37.5%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE IBA opened at $46.71 on Monday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

