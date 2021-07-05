BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 36.3% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $14.91 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,583.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

