Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:BCYPU)

Big Cypress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BCYPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Big Cypress Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Big Cypress Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. Big Cypress Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.06.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYPU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,538,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.