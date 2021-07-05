Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Increases By 37.2%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 976,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $547.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

