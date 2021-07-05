Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IVANU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IVANU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVANU opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

