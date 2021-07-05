$2.46 EPS Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.75. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $248.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.29. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

