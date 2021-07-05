Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

TFI International stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58. TFI International has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

