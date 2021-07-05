Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of AXL opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

