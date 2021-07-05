Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SRC stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.