Warrior Met Coal, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $888.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

