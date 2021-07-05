Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Decreased by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

