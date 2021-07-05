KeyCorp Comments on Visteon Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visteon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $124.00 on Monday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

