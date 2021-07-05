Insider Buying: Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Acquires 281,363 Shares of Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 281,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £16,881.78 ($22,056.15).
Shares of PERE opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. Pembridge Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.96 ($0.16).
