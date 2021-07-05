Insider Buying: Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Acquires 281,363 Shares of Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 281,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £16,881.78 ($22,056.15).

Shares of PERE opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.08) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. Pembridge Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.96 ($0.16).

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

