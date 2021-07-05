Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.