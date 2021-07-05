Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,823.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

