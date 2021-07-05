Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

