Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $102.10.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

