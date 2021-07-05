Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $102.10.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

