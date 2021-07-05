SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.10 on Monday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

