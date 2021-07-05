ContentBox (BOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,431.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $18,431.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00174157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.