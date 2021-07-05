Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Tops $1.50 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $80,174.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

