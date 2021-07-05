Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Tops $20.16 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002366 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 103% against the dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and $1.08 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,089.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.91 or 0.06608838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.62 or 0.01512546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00412234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00618407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00429965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00337891 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

