nOS (NOS) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

