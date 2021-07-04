Homeros Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

