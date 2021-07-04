Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $19.28 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $379,200.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.