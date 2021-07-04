DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $934,924.59 and approximately $13,725.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016762 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004217 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

