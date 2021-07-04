Ellaism Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $128,409.84 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.30 or 0.06560606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00161703 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,603,042 coins and its circulating supply is 46,551,711 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.