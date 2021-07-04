Hedget 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $292,343.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $292,343.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00012373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00794827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

