Beam Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,411,360 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

