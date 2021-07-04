The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $9.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.12 to $11.06. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $44.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.95 to $49.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $35.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.21 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

