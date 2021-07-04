VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last Week

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $212,323.74 and $162.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00790970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.