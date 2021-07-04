unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Market Cap Reaches $57.64 Million

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $57.64 million and $3.84 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, unFederalReserve has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00790970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

unFederalReserve is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 377,406,885 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as unFederalReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire unFederalReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase unFederalReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

