TOP (TOP) One Day Volume Hits $1.24 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

