EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $303,461.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $303,461.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,465.13 or 0.99951977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007865 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

