StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $1.80 on Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $387.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,465.13 or 0.99951977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007865 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.