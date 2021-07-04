Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $66.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00260167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00037908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.93 or 0.03016377 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.