Stably USD Price Tops $0.99 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $503,031.20 and approximately $8,270.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00791459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,477,795 coins and its circulating supply is 506,163 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

