BLOCKv (VEE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $159,692.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $159,692.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00791459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

