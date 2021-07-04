Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $112.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00131237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00167703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.48 or 0.99700994 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 843,912 coins and its circulating supply is 836,931 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

