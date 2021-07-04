Qcash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.50 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.98 million and $270.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.76 or 1.00012062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

